Justin Bieber said he's prioritizing his health and family with Hailey Baldwin over recording a new album.

March 26 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is stepping back from music to focus on his "deep rooted" personal issues.

The 25-year-old singer said in an Instagram post Monday he's prioritizing his health and family with wife Hailey Baldwin over recording a new album and touring.

"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album.. I've toured my whole teenage life and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that," he wrote.

Bieber cut his Purpose world tour short in July 2017 to work on his "mind heart and soul." He told fans he's focused again on making his personal life as sustainable as his career.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," the star said.

"Music is very important to be but Nothing comes before my family and my health," he added.

The "Friends" singer did promise to release a new album as soon as possible.

"My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so," he said. "But I will come with a vengeance believe that."

Bieber last released the album Purpose in November 2015. He previously voiced his personal struggles in an Instagram post after his birthday this month, telling fans he's been feeling "super disconnected."

Bieber and Baldwin married in a quiet wedding in 2018. Baldwin voiced her frustration with Bieber's "possessive" fans in an interview with Cosmopolitan this month.

