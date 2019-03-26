Sophie Turner: 'I feel very satisfied' with 'Game of Thrones' finale

Sophie Turner (R), pictured with Joe Jonas, plays Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is "very satisfied" with how the series ends.

The 23-year-old British actress and her co-star Maisie Williams teased the show's eighth and final season in a joint interview in the April issue of Rolling Stone.

Turner and Williams play sisters Sansa and Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. Turner said fans should expect closure for the siblings and other characters in the show.

"I feel very satisfied with the ending of the entire show," she told the magazine. "Every story arc came to a really good close."

"After I read Season Eight, I watched Season One -- there's a lot of similarities," Williams added.

Co-showrunners David Benioff and David B. Weiss also spoke to Rolling Stone. The producers voiced their admiration for the Breaking Bad and The Sopranos finales.

"Breaking Bad stuck the landing. We always talk about the Sopranos ending -- as controversial as it may have been at the time, it's hard to imagine a better ending for that show, or any show," the pair said.

Season 8 opens with Sansa, Arya and their brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) reunited at Winterfell. In addition, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who was raised as their half-brother, is making his way to the castle with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

"Sansa, this whole show, the only reason she has willed herself to survive is for her family. The power of family and unity is so strong that it can keep people alive," Turner said.

"That's the biggest thing I've taken away from the show: Family is everything. I think Papa Stark would be very proud of us," she added, referencing the Starks' late father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean).

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres April 14 on HBO. The show released a first trailer this month featuring Sansa, Arya, Bran, Jon, Dany, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and other characters.