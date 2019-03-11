Justin Bieber attends the American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Bieber (R) and Jaxon Bieber attend the Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Bieber asked for prayers in an emotional Instagram post amid his reported struggle with depression. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is reaching out as he struggles with personal issues.

The 25-year-old singer asked for prayers in an emotional Instagram post Saturday to his 105 million followers.

Bieber shared a black-and-white photo of himself praying alongside his manager, Scooter Braun, and rapper Kanye West. He initially posted the picture in March 2016.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird," the star said in the caption.

"I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks," he said. "The most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on..."

DJ and music producer Diplo and actors Kyle Massey and Patrick Schwarzenegger were among those to voice their support for Bieber in the comments.

"Sending good energy," Diplo wrote.

"Stay blessed we all love you @justinbieber," Massey said.

"LOVE YOU!" Schwarzenegger added.

Sources told People Bieber's message was a "big step" amid his reported struggle with depression.

"The whole point of counseling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel," an insider said. "This was Justin being authentic and telling people his truth. So that Instagram post was an important part of his recovery."

Justin Bieber turns 25: A look back