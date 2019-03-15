Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert to perform at ACM Awards

Singer Chris Stapleton arrives in the press room with his Grammy awards at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City on January 28, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Miranda Lambert.is confirmed as a performer for next month's ACM Awards ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Maren Morris arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. Morris is confirmed as a performer for next month's ACM Awards ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown and Little Big Town have been booked to perform at next month's 54th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony.

Also slated to take the stage are Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait.

The event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is set to air live April 7 on CBS.

Reba McEntire is confirmed to host the gala where Jason Aldean will be presented with the Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.

Chris Stapleton, and Dan + Shay each go into the competition with six nominations.