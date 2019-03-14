March 14 (UPI) -- Rock duo The Black Keys will embark on a new tour in the fall.
The band shared plans for its Let's Rock tour in a tweet Thursday following the release of its song "Lo/Hi" last week.
The Let's Rock tour will feature Modest Mouse as an opening act. *repeat repeat, Jessy Wilson and Shannon & the Clams will join the bands on select dates.
"The Black Keys are heading out on the #LetsRockTour with special guest @ModestMouseband! Support on select dates: @repeatX2, @heymswilson & @shanandtheclams," the post reads.
The Black Keys kick off the tour Sept. 21 in Las Vegas, Nev., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 24 in Vancouver, B.C. Tickets go on sale March 22, with pre-sale tickets available to Citi card members beginning March 19.
The Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney released "Lo/Hi," their first new song in five years, March 7. Previously, the duo had last released the album Turn Blue in May 2014.
Here's the full list of dates for the Let's Rock tour:
Sept. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Life is Beautiful music festival
Sept. 23 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Sept. 24 - Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center
Sept. 25 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Sept. 27 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Sept. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center
Sept. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 2 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
Oct. 4 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
Oct. 5 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Oct. 9 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 11 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 12 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Oct. 14 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 15 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
Nov. 5 - Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center
Nov. 6 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
Nov. 8 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
Nov. 9 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Nov. 12 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Nov. 13 - Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center
Nov. 14 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
Nov. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 17 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena
Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
Nov. 20 - San Francisco, Calif., at TBA
Nov. 22 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Nov. 23 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
Nov. 24 - Vancouver, B.C., at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena