March 14 (UPI) -- Rock duo The Black Keys will embark on a new tour in the fall.

The band shared plans for its Let's Rock tour in a tweet Thursday following the release of its song "Lo/Hi" last week.

The Let's Rock tour will feature Modest Mouse as an opening act. *repeat repeat, Jessy Wilson and Shannon & the Clams will join the bands on select dates.

"The Black Keys are heading out on the #LetsRockTour with special guest @ModestMouseband! Support on select dates: @repeatX2, @heymswilson & @shanandtheclams," the post reads.

The Black Keys kick off the tour Sept. 21 in Las Vegas, Nev., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 24 in Vancouver, B.C. Tickets go on sale March 22, with pre-sale tickets available to Citi card members beginning March 19.

The Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney released "Lo/Hi," their first new song in five years, March 7. Previously, the duo had last released the album Turn Blue in May 2014.

Here's the full list of dates for the Let's Rock tour:

Sept. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Life is Beautiful music festival

Sept. 23 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Sept. 24 - Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center

Sept. 25 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Sept. 27 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Sept. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center

Sept. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 2 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

Oct. 4 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

Oct. 5 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Oct. 9 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 11 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Oct. 12 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Oct. 14 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 15 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Nov. 5 - Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center

Nov. 6 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Nov. 8 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Nov. 9 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Nov. 13 - Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center

Nov. 14 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Nov. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 17 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

Nov. 20 - San Francisco, Calif., at TBA

Nov. 22 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Nov. 23 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Nov. 24 - Vancouver, B.C., at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

