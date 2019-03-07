T-Pain to host iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019

T-Pain will host the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- T-Pain will host the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards this month.

The 33-year-old singer said in a tweet Thursday he's "grateful & honored" to host the annual awards show March 14 in Los Angeles.

"Blessings keep coming... grateful & honored to host this year's @iheartradio Music Awards," T-Pain wrote.

"The past two weeks have been incredible and the run continues," he said. "Thanx everyone for all of the love and support & special thanks to the iHeart team for having me #iHeartAwards."

Blessings keep coming...grateful & honored to host this year’s @iheartradio Music Awards 🙏 The past two weeks have been incredible and the run continues. Thanx everyone for all of the love and support & special thanks to the iHeart team for having

me #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/VtmJ01x4iW — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 7, 2019

The news follows T-Pain's win in the inaugural season of the Fox reality competition The Masked Singer.

"The blessings keep rolling in," the star said in a statement to iHeartRadio.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Fox. The awards show will feature performances from Ariana Grande, Halsey, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves.

T-Pain is known for the singles "I'm n' Luv (Wit a Stripper)," "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')" and "Can't Believe It." He last released the album 1UP in February.