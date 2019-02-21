Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks to be honored at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey arrives on the red carpet for the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 15. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Garth Brooks (L) and Trisha Yearwood arrive on the red carpet at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Alicia Keys will be honored at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside Garth Brooks and Halsey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks and Halsey are all set to be honored at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The trio will be presented with special awards when the ceremony takes place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Keys, who recently hosted the Grammys, will be receiving the Innovator Award for her contributions to pop culture and social causes.

Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, U2, Bruno Mars and Chance The Rapper have previously received the Innovator Award.

Brooks, meanwhile, will be given the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award for his impact on the music industry. Brooks is the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history with more than 148 million albums sold.

Halsey will be presented with the 2019 Fangirls Award which recognizes female artists who have pushed boundaries with their music and message. Camila Cabello received the inaugural Fan Girls Award last year.

Halsey is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year alongside Cabello, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Halsey.

Other nominees include Drake, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes for Male Artist of the Year and 5 Seconds of Summer, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Panic! At the Disco and Twenty One Pilots for Best Duo/Group of the Year.

Song of the Year will be decided between "Better Now" by Post Malone, "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "God's Plan" by Drake, "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.