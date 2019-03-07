Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles (left to right) of One Direction attend the American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Louis Tomlinson (R) and Bebe Rexha perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Louis Tomlinson released the song "Two of Us" two years after mom Johannah Deacon's death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson honors his late mom in an emotional new song.

The 27-year-old British singer released the song "Two of Us" on Thursday, more than two years after mom Johannah Deakin's death.

In "Two of Us," Tomlinson recounts Johannah's advice to "don't give up" and take life "day by day." He tells his mom he'll "be living one life for the two of us."

"Here we goooooo. Hope you guys love it as much as I do! #TwoOfUs," the star tweeted Thursday.

"Your support means the world and has made all of this possible. Never forget we're a team! Massive love to you all," he added in another post.

Deakin died at age 43 in December 2016 after battling leukemia, and is survived by Tomlinson and his six younger siblings. Tomlinson told the BBC caring for his siblings and writing "Two of Us" helped him deal with his grief.

"It was something I need to get off my chest," the singer said of the song. "I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things -- anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made."

"I don't want people to get caught up in the sadness of it," he added. "The song should be hopeful."

"Two of Us" will appear on Tomlinson's debut solo album, which is expected for release this year. Tomlinson is a member of the boy band One Direction, which has been on hiatus since December 2015.