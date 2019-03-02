Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' is No. 1 album for 2nd week

"A Star is Born" singer/actress Lady Gaga holds her Oscar for Best Original Song as she arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 24. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next is the No. 1 album for a second week.

Coming in at Nos. 2 and 3 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday are the soundtracks to the movies Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born, Florida Georgia Line's Can't Say I Ain't Country at No. 4 and Drake's So Far Gone at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 6, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 7, Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 8, 21 Savage's I Am > I Was at No. 9 and Meek Mill's Championships at No. 10.