Solange appears backstage during the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Solange suddenly released a new album titled "When I Get Home." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Solange surprised fans on Friday with the sudden release of her fourth studio album titled When I Get Home.

The 19-track project features Solange collaborating with the likes of Tyler the Creator, Gucci Mane, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, Earl Sweatshirt, Metro Boomin, Scarface, Cassie and Devin the Dude, among others.

Solange announced on Thursday that When I Get Home would be dropping at midnight on Friday alongside the cover of the album which features herself wearing a unique jewelry piece on her face.

When I Get Home is available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora and Tidal. The singer also released a number of the tracks on YouTube including "Way to the Show" and "Dreams."

“When I Get Home”

out midnight 2night 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/D1xCnOBZN8 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 28, 2019

The album follows the release of 2016's A Seat at the Table which included the singles "Cranes in the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair."