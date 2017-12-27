Solange announces autonomic disorder diagnosis, cancels performance

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Solange announced on Instagram Wednesday, that she has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder and will be unable to perform in South Africa on New Year's Eve.

The singer was set to perform at the annual AfroPunk music festival that will take place Dec. 30-31 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times...Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share...," Solange said alongside a photo of herself.

"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn't been easy on me...Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all," she continued about her condition. "It's a complicated diagnoses , and I'm still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after."

"I can't put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways," she said before thanking AfroPunk for their support.

Solange did not specify the type of autonomic disorder she is diagnosed with. Symptoms found in those with the nervous system disorder include trouble regulating heart rate, blood pressure, digestion and body temperature.

"We at AfroPunk would like to deeply apologize to all festival-goers and ticket-holders, but the circumstances of this news are completely out of AfroPunk's control," the festival said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook following Solange's announcement.

"Solange was greatly looking forward to being a part of this historic occasion, and as her statement makes clear, she has vowed to come back to Johannesburg with AfroPunk at a later date. Despite this very sad news, AfroPunk Joburg continues to look forward to welcoming many of the world's finest artists, creatives and music fans to Joburg's Constitution Hill," they continued.