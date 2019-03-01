BTS sells out Wembley Stadium show in 90 minutes

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS sold out its Wembley Stadium and Stade de France concerts Friday morning. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will perform a sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in June.

The venue confirmed in a tweet Friday the K-pop group sold out tickets for its concert June 1 in London, England.

"BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' - 01.06.2019 (SAT) 19:30: London @Wembley Stadium - Tickets SOLD OUT," the post reads.

Metro said tickets for the BTS concert sold out in 90 minutes after going on sale Friday morning. Fans reacted to the feat online.

"If the site was faster it would be 5 minutes believe me .. 250k people were waiting in the queue," one person wrote.

BTS also sold out its June 7 show at Stade de France in Paris, France, Friday morning.

"BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' - 07.06.2019 (VEN) 20:00 Paris, Stade de France - COMPLET," the venue tweeted.

BTS announced its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium world tour in February. The boy band will kick off the tour May 4 in Los Angeles, Calif., and bring the venture to a close July 14 in Shizouka, Japan.