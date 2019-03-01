Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight (left to right) of New Kids on the Block released their "Boys in the Band (Boy Band Anthem)" music video Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block pays tribute to boy bands in its new music video.

The group, which consists of Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood, released a video Friday for its new single "Boys in the Band (Boy Band Anthem)."

The video opens with 'N Sync member Lance Bass introducing the New Kids on the Block members in a classroom. The singers, who are dressed as old men, teach a class the history of boy bands.

New Kids on the Block references different boy bands from throughout the decades, including Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys, One Direction and BTS. The group pays tribute at one point to 'N Sync's "Bye Bye Bye" music video.

"Class is in session! #BoysInTheBand video is out now!" New Kids on the Block tweeted Friday.

"Boys in the Band (Boy Band Anthem)" will appear on New Kids on the Block's 30th anniversary reissue of Hangin' Tough, which debuts March 8. The album will feature two other new songs, including "80s Baby" featuring Salt-N-Pepa.