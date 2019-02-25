Luis Fonsi appears backstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Luis Fonsi (R) with Daddy Yankee. The duos music video for "Despacito" has reached six billion views on YouTube.

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Luis Fonsi's music video for "Despacito," featuring Daddy Yankee, has become the first video ever to reach six billion views on YouTube.

Fonsi celebrated reaching the milestone on Instagram by thanking everyone involved with the hit song including Daddy Yankee.

YouTube said that the music video reached six billion views on Sunday after earning 1.9 billion more views than any other video. On average it receives 2.8 million views a day.

"Despacito" was released in January 2017. The music video first made history in August 2017 when it reached three billion views.

Fonsi made headlines in January when he sang "Despacito" with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show using random lyrics.