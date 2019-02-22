Michael Nesmith performs at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Fla., in 2013. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Monkees members Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz paid homage to Peter Tork, who died on Thursday.

Tork was 77. He died 10 years after being diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer of the salivary glands.

NBC's The Monkees, which debuted in 1966, followed a fictional band of the same name. The group eventually recorded their own music, selling millions of albums and releasing No. 1 hits such as "I'm a Believer."

"There are no words right now...heart broken over the loss of my Monkee brother, Peter Tork," Dolenz said on Twitter alongside a photo of Tork.

"Yet, as I write this my tears are awash, and my heart is broken. Even though I am clinging to the idea that we all continue, the pain that attends these passings has no cure. It's going to be a rough day," Nesmith said on Facebook.

"I share with all Monkees fans this change, this 'loss', even so. PT will be a part of me forever. I have said this before -- and now it seems even more apt -- the reason we called it a band is because it was where we all went to play. A band no more -- and yet the music plays on -- an anthem to all who made the Monkees and the TV show our private -- dare I say 'secret' -- playground," he continued.

"As for Pete, I can only pray his songs reach the heights that can lift us and that our childhood lives forever -- that special sparkle that was the Monkees. I will miss him -- a brother in arms. Take flight my Brother."

Tork played bass and keyboard in the band.

Nesmith and Dolenz are the last surviving members of the Monkees. Davy Jones died in 2012 at age 66.