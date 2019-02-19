Ozzy Osbourne, Lisa Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (left to right) attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on February 22, 2015. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne is canceling more tour dates due to illness.

The 70-year-old British singer canceled shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan on Monday after coming down with pneumonia.

Osbourne confirmed the news on his official Twitter account. The post featured an update from his wife, television personality Sharon Osbourne.

"Ozzy has announced the cancelation of shows in Australia, New Zealand & Japan," the tweet reads.

"'Ozzy recently developed pneumonia & has spend some time in hospital. He is through the worst part,' says @SharonOsbourne. 'His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for full 6 weeks.'"

Osbourne was hospitalized this month after experiencing complications from the flu. Sharon said on The Talk last week that the singer was out of the intensive care unit.

"He's doing great," she said. "He's out of ICU and doing good. He's breathing on his own."

Osbourne's hospitalization happened a little over a week after he postponed the U.K. and European leg of No More Tours II due to illness. He initially delayed the first four dates because of the flu and was subsequently diagnosed with an upper-respiratory infection.