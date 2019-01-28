Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Vans Warped Tour will return this summer at three locations in the United States for a 25th anniversary celebration after announcing last year its run had ended.

The festival, which includes an eclectic lineup of punk-rock up-and-coming bands, as well as established bands, showcases the skate culture, according to a post on Twitter on Monday.

Vans became the main sponsor with the second tour in 1996.

"With the 25th Anniversary events, we want to bring the atmosphere of a classic Warped Tour show, but on a scale that our fans simply could not get with a national tour," Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman said in a statement obtained by Billboard. "The bands, the special attractions, everything -- we want to bring back elements that have made the Warped Tour, Warped Tour, over the past 25 years."

The dates are June 8 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland; June 29 and 30 at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, N.J., and July 20 and 21 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

Lyman noted the significance of ending the celebrations in the Bay Area.

"I think probably close to half the bands on the first Warped Tour had some tie to the Bay Area," Lyman stated. "There was the up-and-coming band The Deftones, and then of course the Fat Wreck [Chords] roster -- Good Riddance, No Use For A Name, Face to Face, and Tilt."

A full list of bands will be announced on March 1, when tickets are available. Pre-sales start Feb. 25. More than 50 bands will perform across multiple stages in each city. Other invents include extreme sports, such skateboarding and motorcross.

In Cleveland, there will be anart exhibit created in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, titled "Forever Warped: 25 Years of Vans Warped Tour."