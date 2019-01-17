Metallica, Foo Fighters perform at Chris Cornell tribute concert

Foo Fighters arrive for the 58th annual Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Metallica arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell (L) and his wife Vicky Karayiannis. A tribute concert was held for Cornell that featured performances by Metallica and Foo Fighters, among others. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A star-studded tribute concert was held in honor of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell that featured performances from Metallica, Foo Fighters and many more.

The concert, titled I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell, took place Wednesday at the Forum in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel served as host.

Members of Soundgarden, Cornell's former band Audioslave and Temple of the Dog also performed along with Ryan Adams, Miley Cyrus, Fiona Apple, Chris Stapleton, Miguel and Adam Levine. The music stars each took turns performing songs from throughout Cornell's career and other works.

Jack Black, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Tom Hanks, Courtney Cox and others were also in attendance.

Foo Fighters covered Soundgarden's "No Attention," Devo's "Girl U Want," and Cheech and Chong's "Earache My Eye." Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performed a solo version of the band's track "Everlong."

Metallica covered Soundgarden's "All Your Lies" and "Head Injury" before jumping into their songs "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "Master of Puppets"

"We miss you, brother," Metallica said on Twitter Thursday alongside a photo of their artist passes for the event that featured Cornell's likeness.

Tonight’s set from the #IAmTheHighway gig celebrating Chris Cornell including “All Your Lies” & “Head Injury” from @soundgarden’s Ultramega OK!



We miss you, brother. pic.twitter.com/T491NaIJD3 — Metallica (@Metallica) January 17, 2019

Cornell died at the age of 52 in May 2017 by suicide.