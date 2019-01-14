A post shared by 박준형 god Joon Park (@godjp) on Oct 11, 2018 at 3:06am PDT

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group g.o.d. is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut.

The South Korean boy band held three concerts over the weekend in Seoul in honor of the milestone, according to The Korea Herald.

g.o.d. performed hit singles from the 2000s, in addition to songs from its latest album, Then & Now, which debuted Thursday. The group voiced its appreciation for fans on electronic boards during the shows.

g.o.d. member Park Joon-hyung shared photos from the event Monday on Instagram.

"Yo~ To ALL our staff for making our 20th Anniversary Concert a shining success I raise my hands in the air for u! You guys are ALL AWESOME!" the singer wrote.

g.o.d., which stands for Groove Over Dose, consists of Park, Yoon Kye-sang, Danny Ahn, Son Ho-young and Kim Tae-woo. The group released its debut album, Chapter 1, in January 1999, and is known for the songs "The Lone Duckling," "Sky Blue Promise" and "Wind."