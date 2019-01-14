Jan. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group g.o.d. is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut.
The South Korean boy band held three concerts over the weekend in Seoul in honor of the milestone, according to The Korea Herald.
g.o.d. performed hit singles from the 2000s, in addition to songs from its latest album, Then & Now, which debuted Thursday. The group voiced its appreciation for fans on electronic boards during the shows.
g.o.d. member Park Joon-hyung shared photos from the event Monday on Instagram.
"Yo~ To ALL our staff for making our 20th Anniversary Concert a shining success I raise my hands in the air for u! You guys are ALL AWESOME!" the singer wrote.
요오우~ 요번 god 20주년콘서트를 멋찌개꾸며준 우리팀들 모두다 너어무 수고햇구너무고맙다 매애앤! 글구 마즈막사진은 안덴쓰가 인증샷올려달라구부탁해쓰~빼애앰!!! Yo~ To ALL our staff for making our 20th Anniversary Concert a shining success I raise my hands in the air for u! You guys are ALL AWESOME! And the last pic Danny wanted me to put up as proof that he will keep his promise and keep the written letters til our 30th anniversary( Although at the after party he had a staff member try and give me the letters to hold til then but I said "shaaaddaaap u made the promise so u better hold onto it LOL!" BBBAAAMMM!!! #자오디 #fangod #박준형 #윤계상 #안데니 #손호영 #김태우 #g5d #JoonPark #ParkJoonHyung #YoonKyesang #AhnDanny #SonHoyoung #KimTaeWoo #god20thAnniversaryConcert #godConcertStaff #TheBestTeam #ThankYou #솔찍희쭁파티끝날때쯤스탭한명이편지빡쓰를나한태건내주면서데니씨가준형씨가이걸더잘보관할꺼라구하면서줘서내가곳바루안덴쓰한태뛰어가서이랫쮜 #니가약속했으니깐니가해얖쌒쓰야그랫더니안덴쓰가나한태거부못하개이랫쮜 #솔찍희형이이런거더잘하자나그래서나두이랫찌 #난아직수만은20년전편지들이아주잘누럿캐숙성돼서울누나내집배란다애아직요올라뤼쓰만쿠우리집갓구가면주니가여러서그림막그릴수두있으니깐니가보관해매애앤했더니안댄쓰가이랫쮜 #알갯어그럼내가인증샷보낼태니깐올려줘그래서올려쓰ㅋㅋㅋ #차암나 #SeoulKorea #Kpop
g.o.d., which stands for Groove Over Dose, consists of Park, Yoon Kye-sang, Danny Ahn, Son Ho-young and Kim Tae-woo. The group released its debut album, Chapter 1, in January 1999, and is known for the songs "The Lone Duckling," "Sky Blue Promise" and "Wind."