Ariana Grande announces 'Sweetener' tour date changes, cancellations

Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande has moved around a number of concert dates for her upcoming tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has rescheduled a number of concert dates for her upcoming tour that is in support of her fourth studio album, Sweetener.

The North American leg of the tour -- which was scheduled to wrap-up June 26 -- will now come to a close July 13 to accommodate rescheduled dates for shows in Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minn., Denver and Salt Lake City.

Grande will perform in Indianapolis on June 29, Columbus on July 1, Milwaukee on July 5, St. Louis on July 6, St. Paul on July 8, Denver on July 11 and Salt Lake City on July 13. The shows originally were set to take place in April.

The rescheduling is due to Grande becoming a headlining act at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place April 12-14 and then April 19-21.

The singer canceled two shows, one set for April 8 in Omaha, Neb., and one set for June 4 in Raleigh, N.C. Refunds are available from the point of purchase.

Grande also added a concert in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena on May 11. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Grande recently made headlines when she teased on Twitter that her new single titled "7 Rings" would arrive on Friday.

Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae win top honors at Billboard Women in Music