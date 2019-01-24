J. Cole has released a new single titled "Middle Child" from producer T-Minus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- J. Cole has released a new single titled "Middle Child," in which the rapper refers to himself as the greatest right now.

"To the OGs, I'm thanking you now/ Was watching you when you was paving the ground/ I copied your cadence, I mirrored your style/ I studied the greats, I'm the greatest right now," Cole raps on the track released on Wednesday.

"Middle Child," produced by T-Minus, also features Cole referencing and giving props to fellow rappers Jay-Z, Drake, 21 Savage and Kodak Black.

"Middle Child" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal and YouTube.

Cole is working on his fifth studio album. He released KOD in April and the album topped the U.S. album chart.

KOD featured the single "Kevin's Heart" with an accompanying music video featuring comedian Kevin Hart grappling with infidelity.