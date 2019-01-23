Ariana Grande says new album is coming in February, releases tracklist

Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande's new album "Thank U, Next" will arrive in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's fifth studio album Thank U, Next will release on Feb. 5, the singer announced on Instagram alongside a tracklist for the project.

Thank U, Next, in addition to the title song, will feature tracks "Imagine," "Needy," "NASA," "Bloodline," "Fake Smile," "Bad Idea," "Make Up," "Ghostin," "In My Head," "7 Rings" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

The tracklist was released on Tuesday with each song title appearing on a black background.

The new album comes after Grande released Sweetener in August when it reached the top of the U.S. album charts. The project contained the singles "No Tears Left to Cry" and "God is a Woman."

Grande recently released a music video for "7 Rings" which featured the pop star hosting an all-girl party inside a pink-colored house.