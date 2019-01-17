Jan. 17 (UPI) -- 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is engaged to be married.

The 23-year-old Australian musician took to Instagram Wednesday after proposing to longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh at sunset in Bali, Indonesia.

Clifford shared a slideshow of photos, including a picture of Leigh showing her engagement ring as she covered her face with her hands.

"I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us," the star captioned the post.

"In the last 3 years she has helped me evolve and shape who I am in ways I could have never imagined," he said. "I couldn't ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal."

Leigh voiced her gratitude in a post Thursday on Instagram Stories.

"speechless, jetlagged, and overwhelmed with joy," she wrote. "still trying to enjoy this moment off my phone but wanted to pause for moment to say thank you for all of the kind messages, love, and support... it means more than you know."

People said Clifford and Leigh were celebrating their three-year anniversary as a couple at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali, where they first started dating and had their first kiss.

Clifford and 5 Seconds of Summer last released the album Youngblood in June and completed their Meet You Their tour in support of the album in November. The band is known for the singles "She Looks So Perfect," "Amnesia" and "Want You Back."