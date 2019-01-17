Josh Gad will produce a new version of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the latest Disney movie to get a live-action remake.

People confirmed Disney is making a new version of its 1996 animated film with a live-action cast.

Frozen star Josh Gad will produce the movie with Mandeville Films. Alan Menken, who scored the original film, will return to score, with Stephen Schwartz to compose the music. David Henry Hwang is attached to write.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is based on the Victor Hugo novel of the same name. The animated adaptation featured the voices of Tom Hulce as Quasimodo, Demi Moore as Esmeralda and Tony Jay as Claude Frollo.

Deadline said Gad, who starred in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, may play Quasimodo in the new version, although no casting has officially been announced.

In addition to Beauty and the Beast, Disney has released live-action remakes of Cinderella and The Jungle Book. The company has new versions of Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King and other titles in the works.