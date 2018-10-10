A post shared by 이지금 (@dlwlrma) on Sep 25, 2018 at 6:57pm PDT

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean singer IU is making her comeback with a new music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star released a video for the single "BBIBBI" on Wednesday following the 10th anniversary of her debut.

The video shows IU wearing a number of cute and colorful ensembles. She promoted the video in a tweet Wednesday.

"#IU Digital Single '#BbiBbi' M/V," the singer wrote. "#IU #BBIBBI."

"BBIBBI" topped the major realtime charts in South Korea, including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, Naver and Soribada, according to Soompi. The video had received over 2.3 million views as of Wednesday morning.

"BBIBBI" marks IU's first release since the EP A Flower Bookmark 2, which debuted in October 2017. She released her debut EP, Lost and Found, in September 2008.