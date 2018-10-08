John Legend (R) and Chrissy Teigen attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Red Velvet member Wendy collaborated with John Legend on the song "Listen in the Stars." File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wendy will release a duet with John Legend.

Wendy's agency, S.M. Entertainment, announced in a tweet Sunday that the 24-year-old K-pop star collaborated with Legend on the new song "Listen in the Stars."

"Guess who is coming for the hidden collaboration of 'STATION X 0' project! Red Velvet's WENDY and a global artist John Legend will be releasing a duet song 'Written In The Stars' as the fifth liner of the project!" the post reads.

"Listen in the Stars" will debut Oct. 19. The Korea Herald said "Station x 0" is a collaboration between S.M. Entertainment and SK Telecom that aims to link singers from different genres.

Wendy, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, confirmed news of the duet in a video with Legend on the group's official Twitter.

Wendy came to fame with Red Velvet, which last released the EP Summer Magic in August. She has released several solo singles, including "Spring Love" with Eric Nam and "One Summer" with Yang Da-il.