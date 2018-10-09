Trending Stories

'Walking Dead' alum Scott Wilson dies ahead of Season 9 cameo
Tina Turner says her husband gave her a kidney
Jodie Whittaker on 'Doctor Who' fame: 'No horror stories yet'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Chevy Chase, Matt Damon
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Guillermo del Toro, Bella Hadid

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Gas prices highest in four years for fall season
Virgin Galactic to be in space 'in weeks,' owner Branson says
Leopard rescued from bottom of India well
Crude oil prices tick up as Hurricane Michael targets the Florida panhandle
Escaped alligator wanders into Kansas road
 
Back to Article
/