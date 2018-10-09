Oct. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 made its U.S. debut Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The K-pop group performed its songs "Regular" and "Cherry Bomb" during its first U.S. television appearance.
NCT 127 said in a tweet prior to the show that it was a "dream" to perform on the ABC late night program.
"This is truly a dream... Our very first U.S. national tv performance of #Regular is tonight! Tune in to @jimmykimmellive to watch!!! #NCT_Regular_Irregular," the group wrote.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! shared a clip of NCT 127 members Taeyoung, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Johnny and Jungwoo with Kimmel backstage.
"Heyyyyyyyyyyy!!! #NCT127onKimmel @NCTsmtown_127 #NCT127_Regular_Eng," the caption reads.
"Regular" appears on NCT 127's upcoming studio album, Regular-Irregular, which debuts Friday. "Cherry Bomb" appears on the group's EP of the same name, which debuted in June 2017.
NCT 127 was named Apple Music's first-ever K-pop "Up Next" artist earlier this month. The group filmed a video for "Up Next" Monday in Los Angeles, and will release an Apple Music exclusive choreography video Friday.
NCT 127 is a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, which released its debut studio album, NCT 2018 Empathy, in March. NCT 127 is known for the singles "Fire Truck," "Touch" and "Chain."