SEOUL, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Seoul police have organized a special team to investigate an assault and threat case, involving actress Goo Ha-ra, a former member of K-Pop girl group KARA, and her boyfriend.

The announcement comes as Goo sued her ex-boyfriend over a threat to distribute footage of their sexual relations. Goo filed a suit against her ex-boyfriend, surnamed Choi for coercion, threat and sexual assault last month, according to Gangnam Police Station.

Choi's threat has sparked a public outrage over revenge porn crime, a threat to upload intimate images to exploit victims.

An online petition, calling for stronger punishment for revenge porn offenders, to the presidential office has attracted 219,512 participants, as of Monday.

"Those who filmed, possessed revenge porn and used it to threaten victims should all go to prison," the petition read.

Choi released a statement that read "the footage that he and Goo took together has nothing to do with revenge porn and he never attempted to distribute it," Yonhap News reported.