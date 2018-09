Red Velvet celebrated on Twitter after reaching 100 million views on YouTube for the fourth and fifth time. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet had two music videos pass 100 million views on YouTube this week.

Red Velvet achieved the milestone Sunday with its video for "Peek-a-Boo." The single appears on the group's second studio album, Perfect Velvet, which debuted in November.

"Red Velvet '(Peek-A Boo)' MV 100 million YouTube views," the group tweeted Sunday.

레드벨벳 ‘피카부(Peek-A-Boo)’ MV 유튜브 조회수 1억뷰 돌파👏

‘Russian Roulette’, ‘Dumb Dumb’, Bad boy’에 이은 네 번째 1억뷰 달성을 진심으로 축하합니다. 세계로 뻗어 나가는 레드벨벳의 활약에 많은 기대 부탁 드립니다.🎉#Redvelvet #레드벨벳 #Peek_A_Boo #피카부 pic.twitter.com/HtT1xblHGB — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) September 10, 2018

Red Velvet reached 100 million views again Monday with its video for "Red Flavor." The song hails from the group's EP The Red Summer, which was released in July 2017.

"Red Velvet '(Red Flavor)' MV also passes 100 million YouTube views," the group wrote Monday.

Red Velvet previously passed 100 million views with its videos for "Russian Roulette," "Dumb Dumb" and "Bad Boy." The group last released the EP Summer Magic in August.