Twice celebrated after reaching 100 million views on YouTube for the ninth time. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice had another music video pass 100 million views on YouTube.

Twice achieved the milestone Friday with its video for "Dance the Night Away," marking the ninth time the K-pop stars have reached over 100 million views on the site.

The Korea Herald said Twice is the first K-pop group to have every one of its videos pass 100 million views. "Heart Shaker," "Knock Knock" and "Likey" are among the group's other videos to reach the mark.

Twice celebrated the success of "Dance the Night Away" on Twitter.

"TWICE 'Dance The Night Away' M/V Let's ONCE The Night Away 100,000,000 VIEWS #TWICE #DanceTheNightAway," the group wrote.

"Dance the Night Away" appears on Twice's most recent release, Summer Nights, a reissue of its EP What Is Love?. The video shows Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu setting up camp on a remote island.