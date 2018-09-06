Dreamcatcher will return this month with the mini album "Alone in the City." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher will release a new EP this month.

The K-pop stars will return Sept. 20 with the mini album Alone in the City, according to The Korea Herald.

Alone in the City follows Prequel (2017) and Escape the Era, which debuted in May. Dreamcatcher's agency, Happy Face Entertainment, said the new EP will mark a departure from the group's "nightmare" theme.

"The new EP is posed to be a special gift for fans with its unique concept that is totally different from the band's previous 'nightmare' series," a rep said.

Dreamcatcher confirmed plans for Alone in the City in a tweet Wednesday. The group will share several teaser videos and images ahead of the EP's release.

"Dreamcatcher 3rd MINI ALBUM [Alone In The City] Comeback Scheduler #Dreamcatcher #Alone_In_The_City #9_20 #Coming_soon," the post reads.

Dreamcatcher debuted as the group Minx in 2014, and returned as Dreamcatcher in 2017. The group is known for the singles "Chase Me," "Fly High" and "You and I."