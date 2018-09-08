BTS' 'Love Yourself: Answer' tops the U.S. album chart

Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

BTS arrives for the annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS' "Love Yourself: Answer" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The South Korean boy band BTS' Love Yourself: Answer is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on Saturday's Billboard 200 roster is Travis Scott's Astroworld, followed by Drake's Scorpion at No. 3, Ariana Grande's Sweetener at No. 4 and Nicki Minaj's Queen at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 6, Ozuna's Aura at No. 7, XXXTENTACION's 17 at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 9 and Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 10.