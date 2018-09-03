Bono: 'I'll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour'

Bono of the band U2 performs in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on July 25, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

U2 members (From L to R) Adam Clayton, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr and The Edge perform in concert near Paris on July 25, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Bono said he is ready to resume his tour with U2 after losing his voice Saturday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Irish rocker Bono said he is feeling better and ready to resume his U2 concert tour after losing his voice during a show in Berlin Saturday.

"I've seen a great doctor and with his care I'll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour," the 58-year-old musician wrote on his band's website Sunday. "So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out. My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason... We can't wait to get back there on November 13th."

Bono said during Saturday's show that he thought a smoke machine creating theatrical effects might have negatively impacted his voice. After taking a short break to see if he recovered, the band canceled the rest of the concert.

U2 is slated to perform in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday.