Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' tops the U.S. album chart

Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's Sweetener is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Travis Scott's Astroworld, followed by Nicki Minaj's Queen at No. 3, Drake's Scorpion at No. 4 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Aretha Franklin's 30 Greatest Hits at No. 6, Cole Swindell's All of It at No. 7, Young Stoner Life: Slime Language by various artists at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 9 and Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 10.