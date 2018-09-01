Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' tops the U.S. album chart

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's Sweetener is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Travis Scott's Astroworld, followed by Nicki Minaj's Queen at No. 3, Drake's Scorpion at No. 4 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Aretha Franklin's 30 Greatest Hits at No. 6, Cole Swindell's All of It at No. 7, Young Stoner Life: Slime Language by various artists at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 9 and Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 10.