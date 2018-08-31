'Ariana Grande at the BBC' special to tape Sept. 7

Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit in New York City on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pete Davidson (L) and Ariana Grande arrive on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande is to headline a music and interview special for the BBC next month. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. pop music star Ariana Grande is to tape a BBC music and interview special in front of a studio audience in England on Sept. 7.

Davina McCall will host the one-hour program Ariana at the BBC, which is scheduled to air in the fall.

"Since I've been asked to do this show... I have been worried that someone is going to call up and tell me they've made a mistake and chosen the wrong presenter, because this seems just too good to be true," McCall said in a statement Friday. "Ariana Grande is such an incredible talent. She's very funny and incredibly kind and has achieved so much already in her career! I'm really excited about talking to her and, of course, hearing some of her amazing music."

The British broadcaster has previously aired specials spotlighting recording artists such as Adele, Michael Bublé, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and U2.

Grande is set to perform at the funeral of legendary singer Aretha Franklin Friday.

The 25-year-old recording artist has been in the headlines lately due to the release of her latest album Sweetener and her whirlwind romance and engagement to Saturday Night Live player Pete Davidson.