Aretha Franklin's funeral will feature a number of music legends and special guests such as Stevie Wonder and Bill Clinton. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Aretha Franklin's funeral is set to take place Friday at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

The livestreamed event will feature a number of music legends, heads of state and special guests as they honor the iconic singer following her death earlier this month at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer.

Faith Hill will be the first to perform at 10:40 a.m. after Franklin's music is played to kick off the funeral. Ariana Grande will then take the stage at 11 a.m., followed by The Clark Sisters. Chaka Khan will perform at 12:36 p.m., followed by Jennifer Hudson at 2 p.m. and Stevie Wonder at 2:35 p.m.

Other performers include Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Williams Brothers, Audrey DuBois Harris, Ronald Isley, Edward Franklin, Jennifer Holliday, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Alice McAllister Tillman and Bishop Marvin Sapp.

Speakers include former President Bill Clinton at 12:05 p.m., and Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson, Clive Davis and Smokey Robinson at 1:15 p.m. Others set to share their thoughts on Franklin include Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, State Representative Brenda Lawrence, Georgetown professor Michael Eric Dyson, Pastor T.D. Jakes, television judge Greg Mathis, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, president of the Detroit City Council Brenda Jones and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.

Bishop Charles H. Ellis, III is serving as Officiant with Rev. Robert Smith Jr. as Co-Officiant.

A public viewing of Franklin was held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing long lines of fans.