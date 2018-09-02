Bono loses voice, U2 ends concert early in Berlin

Bono, lead singer of the band U2 and co-founder of the ONE campaign, an anti-poverty organization, testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on violent extremism and the role of foreign assistance, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 12, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Irish rocker Bono lost his voice, forcing his band U2 to end its concert early in Berlin this weekend.

"We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice," the U2 website said Saturday. "We don't know what has happened and we're taking medical advice. As always, we appreciate our audience's understanding and all our fans' support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon."

E! News said Bono, 58, had trouble singing "Red Flag Day" and stopped to tell the 17,000 concertgoers at the Mercedes-Benz Arena that he thought a smoke machine creating stage effects was impacting his voice.

"I can promise you I have not been smoking," he said. "But this is like a giant cigar. I've lost my voice and I don't know what to do."

Workers at the venue turned the smoke machine off and the air conditioner up, but Bono still struggled. The musicians took a break to give Bono the chance to recover, but after about 40 minutes announced they would not return that evening and the show would be rescheduled.

U2 is set to play in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday.