Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King died Wednesday at the age of 68.

The musician's family said in an Instagram post Thursday that King died in Nashville, Tenn.

"It is with great sorry we announce the passing of Ed King who died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 22nd, 2018. We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career," the post reads.

King's cause of death was not specified, although WTVF said the guitarist had been battling cancer in recent months.

Lynyrd Skynyrd co-founder Gary Rossington mourned King's death in a tweet on the band's official Twitter account.

"I've just found out about Ed's passing and I'm shocked and saddened," the 66-year-old guitarist wrote.

"Ed was our brother, and a great Songwriter and Guitar player. I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock & Roll Heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharon and his family," he added.

King joined Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1972, and co-wrote several of the band's hits, including "Sweet Home Alabama," "Saturday Night Special" and "Poison Whiskey." He was with the band from 1972 to 1975 and from 1987 to 1996, but left in 1996 due to congestive heart failure.