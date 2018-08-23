Jana Kramer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Support the Girls" on August 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jana Kramer (R) and Mike Caussin attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Support the Girls" on August 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jana Kramer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Support the Girls" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress Jana Kramer walked the red carpet Wednesday.

The 34-year-old singer and actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie, Support the Girls, at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in Hollywood.

Kramer showed off her baby bump in a formfitting silver dress. She was all smiles with husband Mike Caussin as they posed for photo together.

"So exciting to see the movie!" the star said in an Instagram Stories video at the event.

Support the Girls co-stars Haley Lu Richardson, Regina Hall and James Le Gros, who also attended the premiere. The film follows Lisa (Hall), the general manager of a sports bar, and her team of scantily-clad waitresses.

"We were really getting to show the story of the people behind the image," Hall told Deadline in March. "We were really focusing on who these people are and the sports bar with curves became a backdrop for these amazing group of young women."

Kramer announced her pregnancy in June after experiencing multiple miscarriages. She told fans the next month she and Caussin are expecting a baby boy.

"We were shocked," the actress said. "It was a really nice, actual surprise."

Kramer and Caussin are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Jolie Rae. Kramer is known for playing Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill, and competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 23.