Hugh Laurie to star in new HBO pilot from 'Veep' creator

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Hugh Laurie will have a leading role in a new HBO pilot.

Variety reported the 59-year-old actor will star in Veep creator Armando Iannucci's upcoming comedy, Avenue 5.

Avenue 5 is set in the future and mainly takes place in space. Laurie will play Ryan Clark, the "charming and in-control" American captain of Avenue 5.

Iannucci created the series and will serve as executive producer. The Hollywood Reporter said the pilot is scheduled to shoot in London this year.

Laurie played U.S. Sen. Tom James in Season 4 of Veep, which was renewed last year for a seventh and final season. Julia Louis-Dreyfus returned to the set last week following her battle with breast cancer.

Avenue 5 marks Laurie's first series regular role since Dr. Eldon Chance on the Hulu series Chance. He will also star in a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel Catch-22.