Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra was thinking of her late dad on his birthday this week.

The 36-year-old actress dedicated a post to her father, Ashok Chopra, Thursday on what would have been his 68th birthday.

Chopra shared a video featuring photos of her dad from throughout his life. The compilation was set to Michael Bolton's song "Fathers & Daughters."

"Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever," the Quantico star captioned the post.

Entertainment Tonight said Ashok died in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.

Chopra is the daughter of Ashok and Madhu Chopra. Madhu praised Chopra's fiancé, singer and actor Nick Jonas, in an interview with DNA India this week following the couple's engagement.

"Nick is calm and mature," Madhu said. "He's a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!"

Chopra and Jonas confirmed their engagement Saturday after a few months of dating. Jonas' brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, welcomed Chopra to the family in Instagram posts the next day.

"I couldn't be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra," Joe wrote. "We love you."