2019 Grammys gala set for Feb. 10 in L.A.

July 20 (UPI) -- The 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place Feb. 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CBS announced.

The 2018 edition of the gala honoring excellence in music was in New York. Bruno Mars picked up several of the biggest prizes, including Album, Record and Song of the Year.

"We are delighted to host the world's premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists," Neil Portnow, the academy's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Thursday. "As always, Grammy season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events."

"It is exciting that 'Music's Biggest Night' will be back at the Staples Center in the heart of the City of Angels," added Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music and live events for CBS Entertainment. "We look forward to showcasing musicians across multiple musical genres on the world's biggest stage."

The academy announced last month it will expand the number of nominees selected in major Grammy categories such as Record, Song and Album of the Year and Best New Artist from five to eight. The change is intended to give voters greater flexibility in choosing the year's best recordings.

Nominations in all 84 categories are to be announced Dec. 5.