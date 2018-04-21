Home / Entertainment News / Music

Roberta Flack 'doing fine' after falling ill at NYC benefit concert

April 21, 2018
April 21 (UPI) -- Music icon Roberta Flack was taken to a hospital after falling ill at a benefit concert at the Apollo Theater in New York Friday night.

"She suffered a stroke a few years ago," the Grammy winner's representative told People.com. "She didn't feel well so it was best to take her to the hospital. She's doing fine, but is being kept overnight for observation."

The 81-year-old singer "Killing Me Softly" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" was at the event to perform and accept a lifetime achievement award from the Jazz Foundation of America.

However, TMZ said Flack's medical emergency forced her to cut her performance short. She walked off the stage on her own, but took an ambulance to a Harlem hospital to seek treatment.

