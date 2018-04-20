Behati Prinsloo posts 'pump and dump' breastfeeding photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Behati Prinsloo posted a photo Friday of herself pumping and dumping her breast milk.

The 28-year-old model shared a new picture from Coachella music festival after welcoming her second child, daughter Gio Grace, with husband Adam Levine in February.

The snapshot shows Prinsloo smiling for the camera while pumping. Some moms choose to "pump and dump" their breast milk after drinking alcohol or taking medications.

"#pumpanddump," Prinsloo captioned the photo.

The Victoria's Secret model said on Instagram Stories that she pumped and dumped after attending the Jamiroquai concert April 13 at Coachella.

"More like cowchella lol Jamiroquai was sooooo worth the pump and dump," she wrote.

Fans sounded off in the comments, with many advising Prinsloo to not pump and dump breast milk.

"Nooooooo. Such a waste of milk. You don't need to pump and dump!!! Please research the topic," one person wrote.

"Why dump?! Most medications are safe, and as long as you're not sloppy drunk, your milk is good!!!" another added.

Prinsloo had posted a photo Sunday of herself getting close to Levine during their weekend at Coachella. The couple share 18-month-old daughter Dusty Rose, and welcomed Gio on Feb. 15.