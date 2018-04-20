Home / Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner shares new photos of 'BFF' Stormi

By Annie Martin   |  April 20, 2018 at 11:54 AM
April 20 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner says her daughter is her BFF, or best friend forever.

The 20-year-old television personality shared new photos of Stormi, her 11-week-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, during a quiet day at home Thursday.

Jenner took to Instagram to post a cute picture of Stormi's legs.

"bff," she captioned the snapshot.

Another photo shows Jenner sitting on a patio chair and cradling Stormi. Mom and daughter wear coordinating all-white ensembles.

"angel baby," Jenner wrote.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February following months of speculation about her pregnancy. The couple attended an NBA game together Wednesday after Jenner shared cute videos of Stormi smiling.

"Hello, pretty girl," the star coos in one of the clips. "I love you. I love you!"

Us Weekly reported in March that Jenner is loving motherhood and in "a very good place" with Scott.

"Stormi has brought out a much softer side to Kylie," a source said. "She's a very hands-on mom."

"It wouldn't surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon," the insider added.

