Home / Entertainment News

Lauren Bush Lauren gives birth to a son; husband David shares photo

By Karen Butler  |  April 21, 2018 at 9:41 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Lauren Bush Lauren has given birth to her second son just days after her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, died at the age of 92.

"We feel lucky and blessed to introduce our son Max Walker Lauren! He was born yesterday (April 19) at 5:33 am weighing 7lbs 8oz. He is happy and healthy and enjoying his new world!" Lauren Bush Lauren's husband David wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

The message captioned the photo of the couple's snoozing newborn, who is wearing a blue, knit cap.

The Laurens have been married since 2011 and are also the parents of 2-year-old James. Lauren Bush Lauren is a model, fashion designer and philanthropist. Her husband is a high-ranking executive at his father's Ralph Lauren Corp.

Lauren Bush Lauren's father is Neil Bush

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Behati Prinsloo posts 'pump and dump' breastfeeding photo Behati Prinsloo posts 'pump and dump' breastfeeding photo
Tim Bergling, DJ and producer known as Avicii, dead at 28 Tim Bergling, DJ and producer known as Avicii, dead at 28
Prince estate releases 1984 recording of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Prince estate releases 1984 recording of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'
Paula Patton steps out with new boyfriend in New York Paula Patton steps out with new boyfriend in New York
Behati Prinsloo gets close to Adam Levine in new photo Behati Prinsloo gets close to Adam Levine in new photo