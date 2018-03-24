Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda sing at March for Our Lives event

March 24 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Common, Andra Day, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato were among the recording artists who performed at Saturday's March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C.

ABC News reported Day sang her hit song "Rise Up" with students from Baltimore's Cardinal Shehan School at the rally against gun violence. She also teamed up with rapper Common to perform her song "Stand Up for Something."

Broadway titans Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt took the stage and offered a mash-up of Hamilton's "The Story of Tonight" and Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found," EW.com reported, while Cyrus sang her song "The Climb," Hollywood Life reported.

Grande -- who experienced violence first-hand when a suicide bomber attacked her 2017 concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more -- sang "Be Alright," CBSMiami.com reported. Lovato performed "Skyscraper."

Jennifer Hudson -- whose mother, brother and nephew were shot and killed by her sister's estranged husband in 2008 -- closed out the event with a cover of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are a-Changin.'"

Student activists, teachers and others gathered for March for Our Lives rallies around the world Saturday in support of calls to end gun violence.