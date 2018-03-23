Pink postpones Montreal concert due to flu: 'I am absolutely gutted'

March 23 (UPI) -- Pink has postponed a Friday concert in Montreal due to suffering from the flu alongside her husband Carey Hart and children Willow and Jameson.

"I am absolutely gutted to announce that tomorrow's show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed," the singer said in a statement on Twitter Thursday. "I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I'm grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all."

"Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks," she continued.

"I'm really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this. Carey's been home with flu while me and the kids battle this virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs."

Hart discussed having the flu on his Instagram story Wednesday stating, "5:30am, got the flu, flying back to California from Toronto."

The Montreal show was a part of Pink's ongoing North American tour in support of her latest album, Beautiful Trauma that began in March. She is still scheduled to perform March 25 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Pink perviously had the flu in February as she sang the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII.