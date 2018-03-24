Logic's 'Bobby Tarantino II' tops U.S. album chart

March 24 (UPI) -- Logic's Bobby Tarantino II is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 2, followed by David Byrne's American Utopia at No. 3, Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By at No. 4 and Judas Priest's Firepower at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 6, Migos' Culture II at No. 7, Jimi Hendrix's Both Sides of the Sky at No. 8, Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 9 and Post Malone's Stoney at No. 10.