'Black Panther' tops the U.S. album chart

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the U.S. album chart is Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods, followed by the soundtrack to the movie musical The Greatest Showman at No. 3, Migos' Culture II at No. 4 and the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 5, Bruno Mars' 24K Magic at No. 6, Post Malone's Stoney at No. 8, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. at No. 9 and Camila Cabelo's Camila at No. 10.